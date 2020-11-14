CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

CPLG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

