Cormark Boosts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.04.

Shares of AC opened at C$19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

