Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.28.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

