Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $1,608,000.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

