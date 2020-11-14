Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

