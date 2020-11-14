Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry, so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Owing to the crisis, the company’s operations were significantly impacted by factors such as capacity restrictions, jurisdictional regulations and state of economy reopenings. Notably, it expects the pandemic scenario to continue for the foreseeable future. Also, higher labor costs and decline in traffic are likely to dent profits in the days ahead. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down over the past 30 days. However, increased focus on menu innovation, marketing strategies, seasonal promotions and cost-cutting efforts are likely to aid the company. Also, reopening of dining services is likely to drive the top line in the days ahead.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

