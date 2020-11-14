Creative Planning Acquires 1,272 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.44. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

