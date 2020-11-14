Creative Planning Acquires 2,440 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.