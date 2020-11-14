Creative Planning Acquires 5,960 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Shares of EEFT opened at $121.23 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 228.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

