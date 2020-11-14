Creative Planning Acquires 9,705 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,868,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 353,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

