Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,052.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,741.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,697.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.