Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after buying an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 258,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

