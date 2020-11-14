Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $154.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.