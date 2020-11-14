Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sony by 25.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sony by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

