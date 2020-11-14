Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.63 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

