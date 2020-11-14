Creative Planning Buys 1,416 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Humana stock opened at $433.40 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

