Creative Planning Buys 144 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.29% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $275,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $224,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.80. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $510.45.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.