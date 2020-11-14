Creative Planning Buys 5,423 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $370.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

