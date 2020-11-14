Creative Planning Buys 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 17.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,247.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,702.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

