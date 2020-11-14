Creative Planning Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 552,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

