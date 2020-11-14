Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $304,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

