Creative Planning Decreases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,065 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.34% of The Macerich worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

