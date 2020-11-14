Creative Planning Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,816,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

