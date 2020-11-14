Creative Planning Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $120.31 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

