Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.