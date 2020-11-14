Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

