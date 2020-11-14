Creative Planning Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Creative Planning grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

PEG stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

