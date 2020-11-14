Creative Planning Has $3.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,175.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.