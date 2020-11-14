Creative Planning Has $3.34 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average is $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

