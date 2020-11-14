Creative Planning Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.