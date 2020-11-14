Creative Planning Has $3.93 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of Cryoport worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

CYRX opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

