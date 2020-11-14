Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.