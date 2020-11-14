Creative Planning Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

