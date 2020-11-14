Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

VPU opened at $143.93 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

