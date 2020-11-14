Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 650.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after buying an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after buying an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $368.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

