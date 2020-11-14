Creative Planning Purchases 115,164 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

