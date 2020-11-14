Creative Planning Purchases 1,922 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

