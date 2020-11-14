Creative Planning Purchases 4,882 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,266,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AZN opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

