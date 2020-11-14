Creative Planning Purchases 553 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Planning raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $263.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.