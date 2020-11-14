Creative Planning Purchases 884 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Creative Planning grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DISH Network by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 11,985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

