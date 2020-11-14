Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $419.59 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $421.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

