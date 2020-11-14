Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Creative Planning increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $44.71 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

