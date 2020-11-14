Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Planning raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 65.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

