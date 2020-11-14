Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,020 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.