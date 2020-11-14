Creative Planning Sells 1,034 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.53.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

