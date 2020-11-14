Creative Planning Sells 1,275 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MPLX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

