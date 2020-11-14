Creative Planning Sells 277 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY opened at $178.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.50. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $182.29.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.