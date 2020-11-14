Creative Planning Sells 4,401 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 145,936 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

