Creative Planning Takes $2.78 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $93.44 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

