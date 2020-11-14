Creative Planning Trims Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 239,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.